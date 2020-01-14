Wis. Revenue Dept. Argues Against Tribes' Bid To Nix Taxes

Law360 (January 14, 2020, 7:41 PM EST) -- A Wisconsin federal court should deny a request by a group of Chippewa tribes for an injunction barring property tax collection on tribal land because the taxes are authorized by an 1887 federal law, the state's tax agency said. The 1887 General Allotment Act and other federal laws grant states the right to collect property taxes on fee land on reservations, or land owned by an individual or tribe rather than held in trust by the U.S. government, the Wisconsin Department of Revenue said Monday in a brief urging denial of the injunction. “The tribes are incorrect,” the brief said. “Taxation of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS