Justices Asked To Permit DHS's 'Public Charge' Rule, For Now

Law360 (January 14, 2020, 6:11 PM EST) -- The Trump administration asked the U.S. Supreme Court for permission to enforce a policy penalizing immigrants who may need public benefits, saying in an urgent request that a Second Circuit decision blocking the policy negates two earlier circuit decisions. The U.S. Department of Justice asked for reprieve from the Second Circuit's decision earlier this month to uphold a New York federal court's order preventing the policy from taking effect across the country, despite prior decisions from the Fourth and Ninth circuits allowing the administration to enforce the policy while multiple lawsuits challenging the rule are still pending. "The circumstances here —...

