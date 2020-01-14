Ballard Spahr Adds Bankruptcy Lawyer To LA Office

Law360 (January 14, 2020, 6:14 PM EST) -- Ballard Spahr LLP announced it has added a former Hemar Rousso & Heald LLP bankruptcy attorney to the restructuring practice at its firm's Los Angeles office. The firm announced Monday that Jessica Mickelsen Simon, who they said has 15 years' experience in litigation and bankruptcy matters, has joined the firm's bankruptcy team. "Jessica's experience gives her versatility and uncommon depth," said Vincent J. Marriott III, practice leader of Ballard Spahr's bankruptcy, reorganizations and capital recovery group. "Clients look to us for that ability to be a multifaceted business partner who can consider all sides of an issue. She will be a...

