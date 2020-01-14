GWU Tells DC Circ. Ex-Worker’s ERISA Appeal Is 'Senseless'

Law360 (January 14, 2020, 2:45 PM EST) -- George Washington University has told the D.C. Circuit that a lower court correctly found that a former worker’s 2016 separation agreement with the school barred her from bringing an ERISA suit, saying her arguments to the contrary were “senseless” and “plainly wrong.” In its first brief at the D.C. Circuit, George Washington University said Monday that its earlier agreement with Melissa Stanley precluded her from bringing claims against the school over the violation of any federal statute, including the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. And while the settlement included a carveout for “claims for vested benefits under employee benefit plans,” that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS