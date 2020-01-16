K&L Gates Snags Experienced Enviro Atty In Seattle

Law360 (January 16, 2020, 2:57 PM EST) -- K&L Gates LLP has hired a former Plauché & Carr LLP attorney with environmental, land use and regulatory experience as a partner in Seattle. Robert M. Smith joined the firm on Monday after seven years at the boutique Plauché & Carr, K&L Gates said. Plauché & Carr is focused on issues related to natural resources, and at that firm, Smith helped aquaculture, fisheries and other clients navigate complex state and federal permitting, land use and other regulatory issues. Smith helps clients in California and Washington state and said the move to K&L Gates, which has offices in California and a much larger...

