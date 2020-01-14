J&J Talc Victim At Death's Door Opens Damages Trial

Law360, New Brunswick, N.J. (January 14, 2020, 10:28 PM EST) -- Mesothelioma patients who already won $37 million in compensatory damages over claims Johnson & Johnson talcum powder caused their disease pushed a New Jersey jury for punitive damages on top of the award, as they presented a patient preparing for his death as their first witness Tuesday. During the launch of a punitive damages trial in New Brunswick, attorneys for the patients told the jury Johnson & Johnson knew their product was tainted with asbestos but continued to sell it to the public. As they had in the compensatory damages phase of the trial, they pointed to internal memos by company executives...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS