Ohio Co. Says Ex-Partner Used Excuse To Reap $100M Profit

Law360 (January 14, 2020, 6:19 PM EST) -- An Ohio-based company is opposing an engineering firm’s bid to toss a $100 million dispute over a broken partnership for a defense contract, saying the firm used a flimsy excuse to cut it loose from the project in violation of their joint venture agreement. Advanced Training Group Worldwide Inc. told a Virginia federal court Monday that ProActive Technologies Inc. fabricated an excuse to boot it from a government contract to train Special Operations Forces right before ATG was set to win a task order worth millions of dollars — profits that ATG said ProActive had no right to under their agreement....

