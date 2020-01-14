Tucker Arensberg Says It Had No Reason To Save Atty's Texts

Law360 (January 14, 2020, 6:33 PM EST) -- A fraud lawsuit against a Tucker Arensberg PC attorney’s clients did not create a duty for him to preserve all of his communications with those clients because neither the attorney nor the firm were named as parties to a lawsuit until later, the firm argued in a brief filed in Pennsylvania federal court Monday. Tucker Arensberg and partner Michael A. Shiner had represented Mark A. Thompson and his company, Mid-East Oil Co., in a state court lawsuit in Indiana County, Pennsylvania, over a land deal with Prime Energy & Chemical. But Prime Energy gave no clues that it would file a...

