Kennedy Wants Inside Track On FCC's C-Band Auction Plans

Law360 (January 14, 2020, 5:45 PM EST) -- Sen. John Kennedy wants to stay in the loop when it comes to the Federal Communications Commission’s plans to auction off slices of spectrum from the coveted C-band, according to a letter he sent the agency. The Democratic-turned-Republican senator from Louisiana wrote to FCC Chairman Ajit Pai on Thursday asking to be kept abreast of “any and all developments in respect to the FCC’s auction plans and subsequent auction schedule.” The one-paragraph letter also asked that Kennedy be informed if the FCC decides to consider proposals for compensating satellite companies already working within the C-band. Kennedy has been the main force...

