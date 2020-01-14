UBS Opposes UK Tribunal For Fired Hong Kong Exec's Claim

Law360, London (January 14, 2020, 7:52 PM GMT) -- UBS on Tuesday fought a former Hong Kong executive's bid to bring his unfair dismissal claim in the U.K., rejecting claims the employee worked for the investment bank's London branch before his firing in the wake of an initial public offering scandal. Investment banker Michel Lee worked for UBS AG for 25 years in London, Japan and ultimately in Hong Kong before his 2018 firing, which he is challenging at an employment tribunal in London. But UBS is contesting the tribunal’s authority in the matter, maintaining that Lee was an employee for the bank in Hong Kong, where he lived and worked...

