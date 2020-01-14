Real Estate Rumors: Telefonica, Hausfeld, Alejandro Araujo

Law360 (January 14, 2020, 7:11 PM EST) -- Spain-based telecommunications firm Telefonica has sold a data center in Doral, Florida, for $44 million, The Real Deal reported on Tuesday. The deal is for 11300 N.W. 25th St., which has 153,000 square feet, and the buyer is Madrid-based entity Daytona US Partnership LP, according to the report. The property sits on 4.3 acres and last traded hands in 2004 for $24.6 million, Real Deal said. McGuireWoods LLP and Hausfeld LLP have leased a combined 81,243 square feet of space at a building in Washington, D.C., Commercial Observer reported on Tuesday. McGuireWoods has leased 50,555 square feet at the building, 888 16th...

