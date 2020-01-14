6 VW Execs Charged With Fraud In 'Dieselgate' Saga

Law360, London (January 14, 2020, 5:12 PM GMT) -- German prosecutors charged six Volkswagen managers with fraud Tuesday, accusing them of “deliberately misleading” authorities and customers in the months leading up to the exposure of the company’s diesel emissions scandal. The public prosecutor’s office in the city of Braunschweig said in an 876-page indictment that the employees worked at the car manufacturer between November 2006 and September 2015 and face charges of fraud, “indirect false certification” and tax evasion. Prosecutors did not provide the names of the managers. Volkswagen admitted in September 2015 to conspiring to hide so-called defeat devices, which are designed to cheat pollution tests, in vehicles sold...

