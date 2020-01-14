2019 Trends In DOJ Civil Health Care Fraud Cases

Law360 (January 14, 2020, 5:25 PM EST) -- Health care enforcement activity was robust again in 2019, and the False Claims Act remains the government’s most powerful civil health care enforcement tool. Based on U.S. Department of Justice statistics released on Jan. 9, 2020, qui tam cases filed by relators continue to drive the vast majority of FCA investigations and litigation (445 or more health care-related qui tam cases were filed in each of the last four reported years). For fiscal year 2019, the DOJ reports that it recovered over $2.6 billion in civil health care matters, over 85% of the total FCA recoveries. Of the health care recoveries,...

