UK Antitrust Watchdog Probes Textbook Publishers' Tie-Up

Law360 (January 14, 2020, 6:19 PM EST) -- British antitrust authorities said Tuesday they are putting the anticipated merger of higher education publishers McGraw-Hill and Cengage Learning under a microscope because of concerns the deal could weaken competition. The U.K. Competition and Markets Authority said it had given notice to the parties that the tie-up would be scrutinized. McGraw-Hill Education Inc. and Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc. announced the transaction in May. "The CMA is considering whether it is or may be the case that this transaction if carried into effect will result in the creation of a relevant merger situation under the merger provisions of the Enterprise Act...

