Watchdog Urges DOD To Seek $43M In Penalties Against Cos.

Law360 (January 14, 2020, 7:59 PM EST) -- A government watchdog released a report Tuesday recommending that the U.S. Department of Defense consider hitting contractors with $43 million in penalties for claiming unpermitted costs, saying that DOD officers didn’t sufficiently explain why they dropped the fines. The DOD’s Office of the Inspector General found that even though the department’s contract auditors suggested that government contractors be fined $154 million, DOD contracting officers only assessed $111 million in penalties. The contracting officers adequately explained their actions on $111 million in fines, but they violated the Federal Acquisition Regulation by insufficiently explaining why they didn’t assess $43 million in penalties, the...

