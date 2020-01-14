Investigator Can Pursue Defamation Suit Over True Crime Doc

Law360 (January 14, 2020, 9:12 PM EST) -- An Illinois appellate court on Monday renewed most of the defamation claims a private investigator lobbed against several people over statements in a Showtime documentary about an infamous 1980s Chicago double murder. A three-judge Appellate Court panel said the investigator, Paul Ciolino, can bring defamation claims stemming from the documentary "A Murder in the Park," in which several people suggested that Ciolino coerced a man's false murder confession, leading to the exoneration of another man convicted of the murder. "Despite that the case reads like a movie script, there has been no fairytale ending for anyone involved," the panel said....

