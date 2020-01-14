OSHA Wants $1M In Fines From 'Egregious' Roofing Co.

Law360 (January 14, 2020, 5:02 PM EST) -- The Occupational Safety and Health Administration proposed slapping a Florida-based roofing contractor with more than $1 million in fines for allegedly exposing workers to falls, saying Tuesday the company showed "egregious disregard" for employees' well-being. Florida Roofing Experts Inc. should cough up $1,007,717 for allegedly not doing enough to shield workers from falls at two locations in the Sunshine State, OSHA said in a Tuesday announcement. OSHA noted that it has a history with Florida Roofing Experts, its predecessor company and the companies' owner Travis Slaughter, saying the agency has investigated the companies on 19 occasions over the past seven years....

