Satellite Group Asks FCC For 'Incentives' In C-Band Reorg

Law360 (January 14, 2020, 3:11 PM EST) -- A group of incumbent satellite companies urged the Federal Communications Commission on Tuesday to make sure they're paid "fair and proper incentives" to vacate valuable spectrum so mobile providers can move into it. The C-Band Alliance asked the FCC to secure "acceleration payments" from 5G operators, which the group said would motivate satellite operators to finish the technical and organizational work necessary to transition the spectrum. "It is clearly in the national interest for the CBA to receive fair and appropriate financial incentives tied directly to its unique ability to clear C-Band spectrum quickly," the group said. FCC Chairman Ajit Pai...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS