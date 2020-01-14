Netherlands, Australia Lead As Securities Deal Hotspots

Law360 (January 14, 2020, 11:17 PM EST) -- Australia continues to be a hotbed for securities class action litigation outside of North America, but the Netherlands is where investors have secured some of the biggest settlements of all time in an overseas market, according to a new report from Institutional Shareholder Services Inc.'s Securities Class Action Services. The report released Monday ranks the top 25 largest securities-related settlements ever reached in non-North American jurisdictions, showing the Netherlands can lay claim to the largest such deal on record, a $1.5 billion investor settlement with Belgian insurer Ageas that was approved by a Dutch court in July 2018. In fact, four...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS