Md. Construction Manager Gets 3 Years For $1.7M Fraud

Law360 (January 14, 2020, 4:34 PM EST) -- A former project executive for Maryland construction company Edifice Solutions was sentenced to three years behind bars Tuesday after pleading guilty to cheating his employer out of at least $1.7 million through bogus invoices and kickbacks. Rockville, Maryland, resident Rakesh Kaushal copped to wire fraud in October after he was charged with conspiring with the owner of three local construction companies to defraud Edifice out of millions with invoices that quoted work that was never completed. Prosecutors wanted the 66-year-old to spend four years behind bars, but Kaushal's public defender sought a two-year-sentence. U.S. District Judge Paul W. Grimm landed right...

