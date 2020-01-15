3rd Circ. Allows Reach Over Out-Of-State Parties In RICO Suit

Law360 (January 15, 2020, 5:48 PM EST) -- The Third Circuit ruled Tuesday that courts hearing racketeering cases can exercise jurisdiction over related but out-of-state parties, pulling the owners of several Delaware hotels back into a Pennsylvania-based lawsuit claiming that two former employees of a landscaping company ran a conspiracy to sabotage their own business. In a precedential opinion, the appellate panel said a Pennsylvania federal court could exercise jurisdiction over Delaware-based defendants Don Isken, Paul Isken and Isken Enterprises because a subsection of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations law gives courts nationwide reach when "the ends of justice require," as long as at least one defendant resides...

