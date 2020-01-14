Assisted Suicide Suit Heads To Mass. Appeals Court

Law360 (January 14, 2020, 9:00 PM EST) -- An end-of-life advocacy group said Tuesday it will turn to the Massachusetts appeals courts after the state won on all but one count of a lawsuit seeking to allow doctor-assisted suicide. The Superior Court ruling, issued on New Year's Eve, granted Massachusetts a summary judgment win in a lawsuit filed by Compassion & Choices on behalf of a pair of Cape Cod doctors, who argued that mentally capable patients should be able to get lethal doses of medication and choose when they die. The lone surviving count allows doctors to freely advise terminally ill patients about end-of-life care options, according to...

