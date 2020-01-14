'Rapid' Labor Disputes Tool In New NAFTA Could Fall Short

Law360 (January 14, 2020, 10:32 PM EST) -- A new "rapid response" enforcement mechanism aimed at resolving labor disputes that was added last month to the United States' newly renegotiated trade deal with Mexico and Canada is a novel addition, but a lack of details about its implementation has left some experts wondering whether it will be effective. The facility-specific rapid response labor mechanism, as it's formally known, was included in amendments to the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement made by House Democrats that were approved in December. The mechanism — which appears to be the first of its kind — is aimed at ensuring that Mexico and Canada live up...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS