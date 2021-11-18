Christian Florist Drops High Court Appeal Over Gay Wedding

By Jimmy Hoover (November 18, 2021, 4:19 PM EST) -- A Washington florist that turned down a job for a same-sex wedding for religious reasons in 2013 has agreed to drop her U.S. Supreme Court appeal and pay $5,000 to the couple who sued her, the parties said Thursday. The florist had asked the court to resolve contentious constitutional questions around free speech and discrimination law left unanswered by the 2018 Masterpiece Cakeshop case. The parties filed a joint stipulation to dismiss the long-running case on Thursday, ending a bid by Barronelle Stutzman and her shop Arlene's Flowers Inc. to overturn a state Supreme Court ruling that she violated anti-discrimination law...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS