Penn State Accused Of Failing To Stop Football Team's Hazing

Law360 (January 14, 2020, 6:03 PM EST) -- A former Pennsylvania State University football player is suing the school, saying that his former teammates sexually hazed him and others, threatening to "Sandusky" him, and that the college and head coach James Franklin did nothing after learning about the incidents. In a complaint filed in Pennsylvania federal court on Monday, Isaiah Humphries alleged that defensive tackle Damion Barber led a group of other upperclassmen in harassing and hazing the younger students, while the coaching staff was aware and took no action to stop it. According to the complaint, the hazing took the form of the upperclassmen tackling Humphries and others...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS