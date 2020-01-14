Convicted Ex-Pa. Justice Can't Get Case Axed At 3rd Circ.

Law360 (January 14, 2020, 6:53 PM EST) -- The Third Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a former Pennsylvania Supreme Court justice's convictions for using her state-paid staff to do campaign work on Tuesday, ruling that she was found guilty of violating criminal statutes against diverting services for personal benefit, not state judicial rules against diverting services for political benefit. In its nonprecedential decision, the three-judge panel said it was unconvinced by ex-Justice Joan Orie Melvin's contention that her conviction in Pennsylvania state court was based on workplace rules set by the state judiciary, which invited arbitrary enforcement and violated her right to due process. While her activities were found...

