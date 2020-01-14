Feds Say 'Concise' Charges Against Ex-Theranos Exec Suffice

Law360 (January 14, 2020, 9:07 PM EST) -- Federal prosecutors in Northern California told a court their "concise" indictment against former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes is enough to make the charges clear, especially since the fallen wunderkind's defense team has enjoyed full access to the government's evidence. In filings on Monday, prosecutors urged the court to reject Holmes' efforts to dismiss the indictment on several grounds, including her claims that the charges are "stingy in detail" and "enigmatic." Holmes is accused of defrauding investors, doctors and patients through false claims about the abilities and performance of Theranos' blood-testing devices. She argued in motions last month that the indictment should...

