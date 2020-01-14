White Worker's Race Bias Suit Falls Flat At 3rd Circ.

Law360 (January 14, 2020, 7:19 PM EST) -- The Third Circuit on Tuesday refused to revive a former Philadelphia code inspector's race discrimination suit claiming the city fired him because he is Caucasian, finding the city offered legitimate reasons to axe him for falsifying inspections and breaking a policy on how to start the workday. A three-judge panel affirmed a lower court's decision handing Philadelphia summary judgment in a lawsuit from former employee James Durst, who claimed the city flouted Title VII of the Civil Rights Act when it fired him. The panel said that the city offered various other reasons why he was fired, like falsifying city documents...

