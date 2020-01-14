2nd Circ. Won't Revive Aetna Nurse Consultant's OT Suit

Law360 (January 14, 2020, 8:26 PM EST) -- A registered nurse who worked for Aetna as a health insurance claims consultant was properly classified as overtime-exempt, the Second Circuit ruled Tuesday, saying her work required a level of specialized knowledge that qualified her for a federal wage law carve-out for professional employees. A three-judge panel unanimously let stand a September 2018 ruling by U.S. District Judge Robert N. Chatigny awarding summary judgment to Aetna Life Insurance Company over claims by registered nurse Sharon Isett that she was misclassified as overtime-exempt and illegally shorted on overtime pay under the Fair Labor Standards Act. The crux of the case involved whether...

