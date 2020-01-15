Energy Cos. Face China State Secrecy Law Risks

Law360 (January 15, 2020, 5:35 PM EST) -- China’s huge natural resources and energy sectors are main targets for foreign investors. With a possible trade deal between the U.S. and China, and other recent steps taken by the Chinese government, this market could become even more attractive for multinational companies in the energy and natural resources industries in 2020. With foreign investment also comes an exposure to local laws. An area that continues to present difficulties for multinationals when conducting business in China is local state secrecy laws and regulations. State secrecy laws present risks when dealing with data originating in China, and with potential cross-border flows of such...

