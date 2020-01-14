House Dems’ Suit Seeking Trump’s Taxes Halted Pending DC Circ. Ruling

Law360 (January 14, 2020, 9:04 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge on Tuesday paused the House Ways and Means Committee's suit to enforce a subpoena for President Donald Trump's personal and business tax return information pending the resolution of another case by the D.C. Circuit. A federal judge in Washington, D.C., halted a House committee's suit to enforce a subpoena for President Donald Trump's tax return information. (AP) Judge Trevor McFadden said the case should be stayed until a decision has been issued by the appeals court on the House Judiciary's Committee's bid to force former White House counsel Don McGahn to testify in the Democrats' impeachment inquiry....

