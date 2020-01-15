Claims Court Won't Toss Raytheon's Army Rights Dispute

Law360 (January 15, 2020, 6:43 PM EST) -- The Court of Federal Claims has refused to dismiss Raytheon's suit disputing an Army directive to remove proprietary markings from documents submitted as part of an engineering contract, saying the case is within its jurisdiction even if no money is involved. Although the claims court mostly hears monetary claims against the government, it is authorized under the Contract Disputes Act, or CDA, to hear certain contracting disputes that don’t involve a claim for money, including contracting officers' decisions like the one Raytheon has disputed, Judge Elaine D. Kaplan ruled Tuesday. The dispute involves Raytheon seeking to mark as proprietary vendor lists...

