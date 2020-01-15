Gov't Watchdog Finds Lack Of Reliability In DOD Programs

Law360 (January 15, 2020, 4:58 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Defense risks ballooning project costs by failing to enact measures to ensure that weapons systems, including the costly F-35 fighter jet program, will work reliably, a government watchdog said Wednesday. After a review of seven major defense acquisition programs, the U.S. Government Accountability Office found that the Defense Department failed to rely on engineers' expertise in the early stages of weapons development. The department did not set realistic requirements for how long systems should operate, review projects for potential failures throughout development, or stress operations and maintenance targets with contractors to ensure that weapons systems would run...

