Apple Buyers Bring Faulty Security Patch Suit To 9th Circ.

Law360 (January 15, 2020, 5:19 PM EST) -- A group of Apple Inc. device buyers is turning to the Ninth Circuit, saying the district court unfairly subjected them to an exceedingly high pleading standard when it dismissed their proposed class action alleging security patches slowed down the processing speed of Apple devices. In a 53-page brief filed Monday, named plaintiffs Robert Giraldi, Jennifer Abrams, Anthony Bartling and Jacqueline Olson told the Ninth Circuit that their complaint easily satisfied the pleading standards for injury, but the court engaged in impermissible fact-finding in rejecting their claims. In the brief, the plaintiffs said the judge erred in finding they lacked standing, arguing...

