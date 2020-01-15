Michael Flynn Seeks To Nix Guilty Plea Citing Gov't 'Bad Faith'

Law360 (January 15, 2020, 12:05 AM EST) -- Former Trump administration adviser Michael Flynn asked a Washington, D.C., federal judge on Tuesday to let him cancel his earlier guilty plea for lying to the FBI, claiming prosecutors had operated in "bad faith" and "vindictiveness" by switching stances and recommending he serve prison time. Flynn pointed to the government's abrupt reversal last week from its initial request for leniency in the case alleging the former national security adviser to President Donald Trump lied to FBI agents in the probe of Russian interference with the 2016 election. Prosecutors had recommended probation for Flynn in light of his cooperation with former special...

