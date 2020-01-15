Oligarch's Ex Loses Fight For £9M London House

Law360, London (January 15, 2020, 6:23 PM GMT) -- A London judge on Wednesday scrapped an upcoming trial over whether a Russian banker's ex-wife can profit from the sale of a £9 million ($11.7 million) house in the country's capital due to her "casual" effort to disclose her bank accounts. Chief Master Matthew Marsh, sitting as a judge of the High Court, scuppered an upcoming case to determine whether Galina Arkhipova partially owned the property at Glebe Place alongside her ex-husband and former Vladimir Putin ally Sergei Pugachev. Pugachev, a Russian banker, was ordered to sell the Chelsea house in 2018 after losing a legal fight with creditors who accuse...

