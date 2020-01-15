Maine's Tribes Push To Restore Authority Over Lands

Law360 (January 15, 2020, 4:19 PM EST) -- A task force of Native American and state leaders has handed recommendations to the Maine Legislature’s Judiciary Committee in a bid to give tribes greater decision-making powers over key issues such as gambling and fishing rights on Indian lands, according to local news reports. The 13-member task force’s 299-page report, delivered Tuesday to the committee, recommends changes to a 40-year-old settlement between the state and Maine’s four federally recognized tribes. The settlement was meant to end legal claims under federal law to a large amount of land but has only led to tension and lawsuits over tribal sovereignty and land claims...

