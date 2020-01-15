Tribe Seeks Confirmation It Signed 1855 Hunting Rights Treaty

Law360 (January 15, 2020, 7:47 PM EST) -- The Snoqualmie Indian Tribe has asked a Washington federal judge to affirm it's a signatory to an 1855 treaty that gives tribes the right to use hunting and fishing grounds off-reservation after the state said last year the tribe hadn't signed the treaty. The tribe said Tuesday that Washington has failed to accept the fact it signed the Treaty of Point Elliott, an action it says puts it at a disadvantage compared to other tribes because it loses access to land that is economically and culturally vital. Washington said that previous rulings by district judges and the Ninth Circuit confirmed that...

