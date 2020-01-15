Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Walmart Beats Whistleblower's Skewed-Sales Claims In Calif.

Law360 (January 15, 2020, 7:29 PM EST) -- A California federal judge tossed a former Walmart executive's whistleblower suit claiming the retail giant wrongfully fired him after he raised issues about its business practices, ruling that Walmart had "a mountain of evidence" the man was a poor-performing employee whose termination wasn't connected to whistleblowing.

Tri Huynh, a former director of business development, hit Walmart Inc. with the suit in March 2018, claiming the retail giant adopted illegal business practices that skewed sales revenues as it tried to shift away from its brick-and-mortar model and make up for its "tortoise-paced" entry into e-commerce. Huynh alleged he was wrongfully fired after...

