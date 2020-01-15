US, China Ink 'Phase 1' Trade Deal After Years Of Turmoil

Law360 (January 15, 2020, 1:05 PM EST) -- The U.S. and China reached a momentary truce in their yearslong trade standoff on Wednesday with the signing of a preliminary trade agreement that the Trump administration has promised will bring “structural reforms” to Beijing. China’s Vice Premier Liu He, left, and U.S. President Donald Trump held a press conference in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday to announce the deal. (Getty) President Donald Trump has spent much of the last two years pummeling Chinese goods with waves of tariffs in the hopes of extracting concessions from Beijing. Those tariffs were met in kind by the Chinese side, and duties between the two...

