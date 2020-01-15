Netflix Wants 'Scandalous' Details Out Of Mo'Nique's Pay Suit

Law360 (January 15, 2020, 5:10 PM EST) -- Netflix wants to pare down a bias lawsuit from Oscar-winning actress Mo'Nique over an allegedly paltry offer for a comedy special, calling her retaliation claims "nonsensical" and asking a federal judge to remove "scandalous" details about racist remarks allegedly made by company executives and actor Kevin Spacey. Monique Hicks, better known as Mo'Nique, can't continue to raise allegations about Netflix's racial bias, as well as "general data" about pay disparities faced by black women around the country, Netflix said in a motion to strike portions of the complaint filed Monday. Mo'Nique alleges that the company's executives used a racial slur and that Spacey...

