AK Steel Investor Sues To Block $1.1B Cleveland-Cliffs Deal

Law360 (January 15, 2020, 1:39 PM EST) -- An AK Steel investor sued to stop the manufacturer’s pending $1.1 billion acquisition by Cleveland-Cliffs Inc., telling a Delaware federal court that the companies and their boards omitted key information from regulatory disclosures. Shareholder Shiva Stein filed suit on Tuesday over what she called “materially incomplete and misleading information” in the registration statement about the deal filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The suit names AK Steel Holding Corp. and the individual members of its board of directors. The company and its board “were negligent in choosing to omit material information from the registration statement or failing to notice...

