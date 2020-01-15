SRI Says Cisco's High Court Bid Rests On 'Made-Up Question'

Law360 (January 15, 2020, 4:12 PM EST) -- SRI International Inc. on Wednesday said there's no reason for the U.S. Supreme Court to take up a Cisco Systems Inc. petition attempting to escape a $24 million infringement verdict, as the patent eligibility question presented to the justices isn't raised in the case. Cisco has asked the justices whether patent claims that "recite 'the abstract idea of collecting and analyzing data' are patent eligible" under the Supreme Court's Alice test. SRI said both the district court and the Federal Circuit found that its patents don't cover the abstract idea cited by Cisco, but rather set out a "specific technique" to...

