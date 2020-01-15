PG&E Asks Court To Reject Challenge To $24B Settlements

Law360 (January 15, 2020, 4:18 PM EST) -- PG&E has asked a California bankruptcy judge to reject a bondholder group’s challenge to more than $24 billion in settlements for damages caused by California's 2017 and 2018 wildfires, saying the bondholders have no new arguments or evidence. In a motion filed Tuesday, PG&E said U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge Dennis Montali has already rejected the committee’s arguments that the restructuring support agreements unfairly stifled votes for the committee’s own restructuring plan and called the alternative settlement proposal the ad hoc bondholder committee had put forth a “self-serving press release.” “The court, in granting the RSA approval orders, carefully and thoroughly considered these...

