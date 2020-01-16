Ex-Citi Banker Wins Dismissal Case After Boss Called Him Old

Law360, London (January 16, 2020, 4:35 PM GMT) -- A former executive at Citigroup in London has won an age discrimination case against the U.S bank, after a tribunal ruled he had been unfairly dismissed after being told he was "old and set in your ways." Niels Kirk, a managing director for energy sector banking, was unfairly laid off in November 2017 when he was 55, Judge John Goodrich ruled in a decision at the Employment Tribunal in London published Wednesday. Judge Goodrich concluded that Kirk had proved his dismissal was a result of age discrimination following comments from his boss, Manolo Falco, who told him “You’re old and set in...

