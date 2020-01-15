Greenberg Traurig Adds Shook Hardy Litigator In Miami

Law360 (January 15, 2020, 10:16 PM EST) -- The newest addition to Greenberg Traurig LLP’s flagship Miami office is a seasoned litigator and experienced arbitrator who joins the South Florida-founded firm from Shook Hardy & Bacon LLP, Greenberg Traurig announced Wednesday. Humberto H. Ocariz told Law360 on Wednesday that he’s excited to start at the BigLaw powerhouse, especially because it will afford him the opportunity to expand his practice in the legal spheres where he specializes. “In addition to the international arbitration area, Greenberg has a tremendous platform for commercial litigation,” Ocariz said. “It’s a great springboard for expansion.” Ocariz has served as an arbitrator for the International Chamber of...

