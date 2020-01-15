Equinor Accused Of Sham Sales, Underpaid Royalties

Law360 (January 15, 2020, 4:49 PM EST) -- Ten Eagle Ford Shale royalty interest owners sued Equinor US Holdings Inc. in Texas state court Tuesday, alleging the company violated agreements by selling oil and gas produced on its leases to other Equinor units at submarket rates, resulting in underpaid royalties. The royalty owners allege in Harris County District Court that a group of Equinor entities have been “acting together with a common purpose to cheat” them out of their contractual rights and deprive them of royalty payments they’re rightfully owed. Equinor US is named alongside Equinor Texas Onshore Properties LLC, Equinor Marketing and Trading US Inc., Equinor Natural Gas...

