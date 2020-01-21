Kaplan Hecker Adds Ex-Wachtell Partner, Former Prosecutor

Law360 (January 21, 2020, 10:05 PM EST) -- Two former federal prosecutors who both held senior positions within the U.S. Department of Justice are headed to boutique firm Kaplan Hecker & Fink LLP, the firm has announced. Marshall L. Miller, who served as the principal deputy assistant attorney general and chief of staff in the DOJ's Criminal Division, joined the firm as a partner on Jan. 13 from Wachtell Lipton Rosen & Katz, according to Kaplan Hecker. Mike Ferrara, who was most recently an assistant U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, will join the firm as counsel next week. The attorneys together bring roughly 27 years of...

