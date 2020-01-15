Sidley Steers Citi's $400M Manhattan Loan To Extell

Law360 (January 15, 2020, 2:12 PM EST) -- Sidley Austin LLP represented a Citibank lending arm in connection with its $400 million loan to Extell Development for several residential and retail units at a Manhattan Hudson Yards tower, according to records made public Wednesday in New York. The loan from Citi Real Estate Funding Inc. is for four single-residential condo units and one retail unit at 555 10th Ave. Of that $400 million loan, $76 million is new financing for the units and the remainder is an assumption and refinancing of preexisting debt at the property. The tower is between West 40th and West 41st streets, and the closest...

