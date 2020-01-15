Wells Fargo Workers' Attys Get $10.5M Cut Of $35M OT Deal

Law360 (January 15, 2020, 4:32 PM EST) -- A New Jersey federal judge has approved $10.5 million in attorney fees as part of a $35 million deal to resolve a class and collective action claiming Wells Fargo & Co. didn't properly pay thousands of bank employees overtime, as well as up to $60,000 in costs. In an order dated Monday and docketed Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Esther Salas granted final approval to the settlement and signed off on the attorney fees and expenses payouts, finding that the settlement was fair and reasonable. The judge said that no objections to the deal were lodged and that the settlement wasn't an...

